Chelsea rallies for 2-1 win over West Ham with help from VAR

LONDON (AP) — Substitute Ben Chilwell scored one goal and set up the winner for Kai Havertz as Chelsea rallied for a 2-1 win over West Ham in the English Premier League on Saturday, although the Blues had a disputed VAR decision to thank for the victory.

Maxwel Cornet thought he scored an injury-time equalizer for West Ham at Stamford Bridge, but referee Andy Madley ruled it out after a video replay and judged Jarrod Bowen fouled goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

“It’s a scandalous decision. Absolutely rotten decision,” West Ham manager David Moyes said.

“I support a lot of the VAR stuff. I find that one to be incredible that they give it. I actually think the goalkeeper dives. I think the goalkeeper, once he loses the ball, is actually faking an injury because he couldn’t get to the next one. … But the referee somehow got that decision so badly wrong, it was incredible.”

For Chelsea, it was a much-needed victory after losing two of its previous three games.

Thomas Tuchel's team was in trouble against West Ham, too, as Michail Antonio gave the visitors the lead by bundling in from close range following a corner in the 63rd minute.

But Chilwell equalized when he managed to control Thiago Silva’s lofted pass into the area before slotting home a one-touch finish from a tight angle.

The former Leicester defender then teed up Havertz to side-foot home in the 88th.

With new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang watching in the stands, Chelsea struggled to create anything going forward in the opening hour and had not had a single shot on target by the time Antonio scored.

Tuchel gave United States international Cristian Pulisic his first start of the season alongside Raheem Sterling in attack but he was taken off after 60 minutes.

New signing Wesley Fofana started in a back three for Chelsea.

