Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|53
|.598
|_
|Tampa Bay
|73
|57
|.562
|5
|Toronto
|71
|59
|.546
|7
|Baltimore
|70
|61
|.534
|8½
|Boston
|65
|68
|.489
|14½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|68
|62
|.523
|_
|Minnesota
|67
|63
|.515
|1
|Chicago
|66
|66
|.500
|3
|Kansas City
|53
|80
|.398
|16½
|Detroit
|51
|81
|.386
|18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|85
|47
|.644
|_
|Seattle
|74
|58
|.561
|11
|Texas
|58
|73
|.443
|26½
|Los Angeles
|57
|75
|.432
|28
|Oakland
|49
|84
|.368
|36½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|85
|48
|.639
|_
|Atlanta
|82
|51
|.617
|3
|Philadelphia
|73
|59
|.553
|11½
|Miami
|55
|76
|.420
|29
|Washington
|45
|87
|.341
|39½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|77
|55
|.583
|_
|Milwaukee
|69
|62
|.527
|7½
|Chicago
|56
|76
|.424
|21
|Cincinnati
|52
|78
|.400
|24
|Pittsburgh
|49
|82
|.374
|27½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|90
|41
|.687
|_
|San Diego
|74
|59
|.556
|17
|Arizona
|63
|68
|.481
|27
|San Francisco
|62
|68
|.477
|27½
|Colorado
|56
|77
|.421
|35
Baltimore 5, Oakland 2
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Seattle 6, Cleveland 1
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Boston 9, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2
Texas at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 12:05 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 3-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-7) at Boston (Crawford 3-6), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-11) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-8), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 6-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 11-5), 2:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 8, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 2, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 13, Philadelphia 1
San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 12:05 p.m.
Miami (López 8-8) at Atlanta (Fried 12-5), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 3-5) at Cincinnati (Anderson 0-2), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-5), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 10-10), 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-7), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 10-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 5-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1), 7:08 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.