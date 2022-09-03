|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|5
|5
|0
|0
|13
|4
|15
|Man City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|19
|5
|13
|Tottenham
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|4
|11
|Brighton
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|10
|Liverpool
|6
|2
|3
|1
|15
|6
|9
|Man United
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5
|7
|9
|Leeds
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|5
|8
|Fulham
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|7
|8
|Southampton
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|9
|7
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|8
|7
|Brentford
|5
|1
|3
|1
|10
|7
|6
|Newcastle
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|6
|6
|Crystal Palace
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|9
|5
|Everton
|6
|0
|4
|2
|4
|6
|4
|West Ham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|6
|4
|Nottingham Forest
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|11
|4
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|16
|4
|Wolverhampton
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Aston Villa
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|9
|3
|Leicester
|5
|0
|1
|4
|6
|11
|1
___
Southampton 0, Man United 1
Brentford 1, Everton 1
Brighton 1, Leeds 0
Chelsea 2, Leicester 1
Liverpool 9, Bournemouth 0
Man City 4, Crystal Palace 2
Arsenal 2, Fulham 1
Aston Villa 0, West Ham 1
Wolverhampton 1, Newcastle 1
Nottingham Forest 0, Tottenham 2
Fulham 2, Brighton 1
Crystal Palace 1, Brentford 1
Southampton 2, Chelsea 1
Leeds 1, Everton 1
Bournemouth 0, Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal 2, Aston Villa 1
Man City 6, Nottingham Forest 0
West Ham 1, Tottenham 1
Liverpool 2, Newcastle 1
Leicester 0, Man United 1
Everton 0, Liverpool 0
Brentford vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Fulham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield United
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|5
|14
|Burnley
|8
|3
|4
|1
|14
|8
|13
|Norwich
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|6
|13
|Watford
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|6
|12
|Blackburn
|7
|4
|0
|3
|7
|8
|12
|Reading
|7
|4
|0
|3
|7
|10
|12
|Bristol City
|7
|3
|2
|2
|13
|9
|11
|Sunderland
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|11
|QPR
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|10
|11
|Preston
|7
|2
|5
|0
|2
|0
|11
|Hull
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|13
|11
|Rotherham
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|5
|9
|West Brom
|8
|1
|6
|1
|12
|10
|9
|Luton Town
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|6
|9
|Blackpool
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|10
|8
|Stoke
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|9
|8
|Cardiff
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|6
|8
|Wigan
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|8
|7
|Millwall
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|11
|7
|Middlesbrough
|7
|1
|3
|3
|10
|12
|6
|Swansea
|7
|1
|3
|3
|6
|11
|6
|Birmingham
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|8
|5
|Huddersfield
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|10
|4
|Coventry
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5
|8
|1
___
Luton Town 1, Sheffield United 1
Sunderland 0, Norwich 1
Blackburn 0, Stoke 1
Blackpool 3, Bristol City 3
Cardiff 0, Preston 0
Huddersfield 2, West Brom 2
Hull 3, Coventry 2
Middlesbrough 2, Swansea 1
Millwall 0, Reading 1
Rotherham 2, Birmingham 0
Watford 2, QPR 3
Wigan 1, Burnley 5
Birmingham 1, Norwich 2
Burnley 2, Millwall 0
Cardiff 1, Luton Town 2
QPR 3, Hull 1
Wigan 1, West Brom 1
Sheffield United 4, Reading 0
Watford 2, Middlesbrough 1
Bristol City 2, Huddersfield 0
Coventry 0, Preston 1
Sunderland 3, Rotherham 0
Stoke 1, Swansea 1
Blackpool 0, Blackburn 1
West Brom 1, Burnley 1
Blackburn vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Stoke, 7 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portsmouth
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|5
|14
|Ipswich
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|14
|Sheffield Wednesday
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|5
|13
|Peterborough
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13
|6
|12
|Plymouth
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|7
|12
|Derby
|6
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|11
|Cambridge United
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|10
|10
|Charlton
|6
|2
|3
|1
|10
|6
|9
|Exeter
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|5
|8
|Bolton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|8
|Accrington Stanley
|5
|1
|4
|0
|8
|7
|7
|Wycombe
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|9
|7
|Milton Keynes Dons
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|7
|7
|Fleetwood Town
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|6
|7
|Bristol Rovers
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|9
|7
|Barnsley
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|8
|7
|Oxford United
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|6
|7
|Lincoln
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|9
|7
|Port Vale
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|8
|7
|Shrewsbury
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|6
|6
|Cheltenham
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|8
|4
|Forest Green
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|12
|4
|Morecambe
|6
|0
|3
|3
|2
|10
|3
|Burton Albion
|6
|0
|1
|5
|7
|18
|1
___
Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Shrewsbury 1
Cambridge United 4, Burton Albion 3
Cheltenham 1, Oxford United 2
Derby 2, Peterborough 1
Ipswich 2, Barnsley 2
Lincoln 2, Fleetwood Town 2
Morecambe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Plymouth 2, Bolton 0
Port Vale 0, Portsmouth 1
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Forest Green 0
Wycombe 1, Charlton 1
Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|6
|5
|1
|0
|12
|4
|16
|Barrow
|6
|5
|0
|1
|10
|6
|15
|Doncaster
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|5
|14
|Salford
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|4
|13
|Stevenage
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|5
|13
|Northampton
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|9
|11
|Crewe
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|6
|11
|Mansfield Town
|6
|3
|0
|3
|9
|8
|9
|Walsall
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|5
|8
|Bradford
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|5
|8
|Carlisle
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|8
|AFC Wimbledon
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|8
|8
|Sutton United
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|8
|Grimsby Town
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|4
|8
|Tranmere
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|5
|7
|Newport County
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|8
|7
|Swindon
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|6
|7
|Harrogate Town
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|8
|7
|Stockport County
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|10
|4
|Colchester
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|10
|4
|Gillingham
|6
|1
|1
|4
|1
|8
|4
|Crawley Town
|6
|0
|2
|4
|3
|8
|2
|Hartlepool
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|13
|2<