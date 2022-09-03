Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to field against Afghanistan

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field against unbeaten Afghanistan in the first Super 4 game of the Asia Cup on Saturday.

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka in the group stage and also went on to beat Bangladesh to qualify for the next round.

Sri Lanka squeezed into the Super 4 with a sensational two-wicket victory over Bangladesh and opted to go with the same playing XI against Afghanistan.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka said that the big chase against Bangladesh has given Sri Lanka confidence and he wanted to continue with that template.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad also wanted to field first but said “will now try and put up a good score.”

Afghanistan had to make one forced change after fast bowler Azmatullah Omarzai was ruled out because of illness.

Fast bowler Samiullah Shinwari, who was recalled for the Asia Cup, replaced Omarzai as Afghanistan continued to put pressure on its opposition through its three regular spinners.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

