Dahani ruled out of Pakistan match against India in Super 4

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani was ruled out of Pakistan’s opening Super 4 game in the Asia Cup against India on Sunday because of a suspected side strain.

Dahani is the third Pakistan paceman sidelined with injury after ace fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi missed the Asia Cup because of a knee problem and Mohammad Wasim Junior because of a side strain.

Dahani was 0-29 in Pakistan’s five-wicket loss to India in the group stage before both teams qualified for the Super 4.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Saturday that Dahani picked up the injury during Pakistan’s 155-run win over Hong Kong at Sharjah on Friday after the fast bowler took 1-7 off his two overs.

“The medical team will monitor Dahani for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament,” the cricket board said in a statement.

Pakistan could bring in either Mohammad Hasnain or Hasan Ali in the playing XI on Sunday. Both Hasnain and Hasan have not yet played a game in the Asia Cup and were drafted in the squad after injuries to Afridi and Wasim.

___

