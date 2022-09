SYDNEY (AP) — South Africa has beaten Australia 24-8 at Sydney Football Stadium in the fourth round of the Rugby Championship.

South Africa 24 (Damian de Allende, Canan Moodie, Franco Mostert, Makazole Mapimpi tries; Damian Willemse conversion, Francois Steyn conversion), Australia 8 (Pete Samu try; Noah Lolesio penalty). HT: 12-3