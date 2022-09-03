Alexa
Taiwan economics minister visits Japan to discuss semiconductors, EVs

Minister Wang encourages Japanese investment in Taiwan's semiconductor sector

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/03 20:45
Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua. 

Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) visited Japan to discuss cooperation in fields including semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs), and zero carbon emissions, reports said Saturday (Sept. 3).

During her trip, from Aug. 28 until Saturday, Wang signed a memorandum of cooperation with the city of Kumamoto on the subject of semiconductor supply chains, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said in a news release.

Wang’s trip also included contacts with the Keidanren business federation, and meetings with executives from prominent companies including Canon, NEC, Panasonic, power generator JERA, and Mitsui Chemicals. She also talked to silicon wafer manufacturer SUMCO Corporation, a company investing NT$28.2 billion ($920.33 million) in Yunlin County for a silicon wafer plant with the Formosa Plastics Group.

Wang encouraged Japanese businesses to invest in the country’s semiconductor sector in order to enhance their competitiveness, while responding to their concerns about talent shortages by improving personnel exchanges and training programs.
