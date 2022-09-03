Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country

US approved $1.1 billion arms package Friday

  147
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/03 19:31
Two Chinese J-10 jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait Saturday. 

Two Chinese J-10 jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait Saturday.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked four aircraft and five ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 3).

Two Chengdu J-10 multi-role combat aircraft of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait at its southern end, the ministry said on Twitter.

Taiwan tasked Combat Air Patrols (CAP), Navy ships, and air defense missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities, while also issuing radio warnings.

The incursions were more limited than previous days, even though they followed Friday’s (Sept. 2) announcement by the United States that it was planning to sell a $1.17 billion (NT$33.69 billion) arms package to Taiwan. The deal covered Harpoon anti-ship missiles, Sidewinder short-range air-to-air missiles, and radar equipment.

China’s embassy in Washington threatened counter-measures if the U.S. did not revoke the latest weapons agreement, while Taiwan’s Presidential Office and Ministry of National Defense expressed gratitude for the Biden administration’s support for the country’s defense needs.
ADIZ
PLAAF
Chinese incursions
Chinese threat
Taiwan Strait
Taiwan Strait median line
Ministry of National Defense
Chengdu J-10
J-10

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 19 Chinese warplanes, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 19 Chinese warplanes, 3 naval ships around country
2022/09/02 20:19
Taiwan moves anti-drone guns to offshore islands due to China threat
Taiwan moves anti-drone guns to offshore islands due to China threat
2022/09/02 19:30
India news magazine puts Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on cover
India news magazine puts Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on cover
2022/09/02 17:48
Taiwan tracks 53 Chinese military aircraft, 8 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 53 Chinese military aircraft, 8 naval ships around country
2022/09/02 11:08
US, Taiwanese warships seen in Taiwan Strait as Chinese ships lurk
US, Taiwanese warships seen in Taiwan Strait as Chinese ships lurk
2022/09/01 17:19