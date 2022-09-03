Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked four aircraft and five ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 3).

Two Chengdu J-10 multi-role combat aircraft of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait at its southern end, the ministry said on Twitter.

Taiwan tasked Combat Air Patrols (CAP), Navy ships, and air defense missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities, while also issuing radio warnings.

The incursions were more limited than previous days, even though they followed Friday’s (Sept. 2) announcement by the United States that it was planning to sell a $1.17 billion (NT$33.69 billion) arms package to Taiwan. The deal covered Harpoon anti-ship missiles, Sidewinder short-range air-to-air missiles, and radar equipment.

China’s embassy in Washington threatened counter-measures if the U.S. did not revoke the latest weapons agreement, while Taiwan’s Presidential Office and Ministry of National Defense expressed gratitude for the Biden administration’s support for the country’s defense needs.