Tuvalu prime minister, delegation on week-long visit to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano, his wife, and a delegation arrived in Taiwan early Saturday morning (Sept. 3) and will remain in the country until Friday (Sept. 9).

CNA reported the delegation landed in Taiwan at around 5:55 a.m. and was received by staff members from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). Natano was cited as saying he looked forward to meeting President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and discussing policies with various ministries and councils.

In a press release, MOFA wrote that Natano’s visit was by an invitation from Taiwan and marks his first trip to the country since assuming office as prime minister. As September will mark the 43rd anniversary of Taiwan-Tuvalu ties, the visit bears “great meaning.”

Aside from his wife, several Tuvalu ministers are also part of Natano’s delegation, including Public Work, Infrastructure, Environment, Labor, Meteorology and Disaster Minister Ampelosa Manoa Tehulu; Local Government and Agriculture Minister Saaga Talu Teafa; Fisheries and Trade Minister Kitiona Tausi; and the Secretary to Government Tapugao Falefou.

According to MOFA, “To show Taiwan’s courtesy and regard to the delegation, President Tsai Ing-wen will welcome Prime Minister Natano, his wife, and members of the delegation with a grand military ceremony and a state banquet. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) will also host a banquet in welcome.”

During Natano’s visit, Taiwan and Tuvalu will discuss issues including the deepening of bilateral partnerships, regional situations, and climate change. Additionally, MOFA wrote that Natano will be signing a joint communique reiterating Taiwan and Tuvalu’s diplomatic relations with Wu, as well as a coast guard cooperation agreement.

Meanwhile, Tehulu will sign a memorandum of understanding on Taiwan-Tuvalu marine science and engineering research center with the National Sun Yat-sen University, which will facilitate education and marine studies between the two countries.