Video shows aftermath of lethal stabbing in Taipei's East District

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was stabbed to death outside an East District drinking establishment in Tapei City early Saturday morning (Sept. 3) following an argument.

Video shows the 25 year old, surnamed Luo (羅), staggering out of the hotel entrance and then falling. Reports said he went into a coma and despite attempts to resuscitate him at the scene he died.

Taipei City Daan Police said Luo was stabbed in the shoulder with a knife. They said his attacker, a man surnamed Huang (黃), was later arrested.

Inquiries are continuing. However, CNews reported that Luo was drunk and bothering other groups in their drinking booths at the establishment on Zhongxiao East Road, Section 4.

Huang, also 25 years old, reportedly confronted Luo, took out a knife and then stabbed him in the shoulder. The incident happened around 5 to 5:30 a.m. and Luo was reported dead at 7:40 a.m.

Huang is said to have a criminal record. Police are investigating whether others were involved in the incident.