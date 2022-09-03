Migrant worker in Taiwan dies after dormitory brawl

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A migrant worker in Annan District, Tainan was killed during a fight in his dormitory early Saturday morning (Sept. 3).

CNA reported the victim was a Vietnamese migrant worker in his 30s surnamed Phan (潘). He sustained 12 sharp force injuries including two on his left chest, one of which was deep and reached his internal organs.

Police received a report in the early morning about injuries at a migrant workers’ dormitory. When they arrived, they found Phan was not breathing and had no heartbeat.

Though Phan was sent to the hospital for urgent treatment, it was not enough to revive him. His cause of death remains to be determined through an autopsy.

According to the police, Phan may have been involved in an altercation with another migrant worker at the dormitory, which led to the attack with a knife. The perpetrator escaped the scene after the incident, and the police are investigating his whereabouts.