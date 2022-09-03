32,529 local COVID cases as Taiwan death tally reaches 10,000

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 32,529 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Sept. 3), as well as 283 imported cases and 42 deaths, with the death tally since the start of the pandemic reaching 10,000, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The single-day number of local cases reached a peak of 94,808 May 27, and dropped to a 100-day low of 15,206 local transmissions Aug. 8. Due to the spread of the Omicron BA.5 subvariant, the daily number reached 30,000 this week, with a peak expected in mid-September or later.

Saturday's new local cases included 14,895 males and 17,624 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 6,902, followed by Taipei City with 4,104 cases, and Taichung City with 3,823. Taoyuan, Kaohsiung, Tainan, Changhua and Hsinchu County each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 42 newly reported deaths were 19 male and 23 female local cases aged between 40 and 99, with 39 suffering from chronic diseases and 35 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between May 27 and Aug. 31, and passed away between May 30 and Aug. 31.

The 283 new imported cases included 161 males and 122 females, aged from under 5 to 89. They arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 3 and Sept. 2.

The new figures announced Saturday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus cases to 5,408,641, including 5,379,911 domestic cases and 28,676 imported ones. The 10,028 fatalities from the pandemic include 10,012 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,136 deaths, Taipei City 1,123, and Taichung City 1,006.