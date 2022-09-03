Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan's snacks shine at International Gastronomy Village Paris

Gua bao, popcorn chicken, sweet potato balls, sausages featured at major gourmet event

  264
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/03 15:46
The International Gastronomy Village in Paris is held at the Gardens of the Trocadero. (Facebook, Taiwan en France photo)

The International Gastronomy Village in Paris is held at the Gardens of the Trocadero. (Facebook, Taiwan en France photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese vendors are wowing visitors with classic Taiwanese snacks at the fifth International Gastronomy Village in Paris that began on Thursday (Sept. 1).

CNA reported that vendors from over 50 countries joined this year’s event taking place before the Eiffel Tower. Taiwan’s participation was overseen by the Ministry of Economic Affairs Department of Commerce and included gua bao from Foodi Jia-Ba-Buay, boba tea from TeaYammi, beer from Formosa Brewing Co. beer, as well as popcorn chicken, sweet potato balls, and sausages from Han Dian.

According to a Han Dian representative named as "Rebecca," the sweet potato balls were most popular. She was cited as saying those who tried the dish were impressed with its unique texture, and she thought sweet potatoes are healthy.

A visitor named as "Nicolas" told CNA that sweet potatoes in France do not taste as sweet nor smell so good. “Taiwan’s is much tastier, and there is even filling inside (the balls), it is very cool.”

Another visitor, called "Olivera," enjoyed her vegetarian gua bao, which was made with tofu and mushrooms. She said she liked the slight spiciness within the saltiness of the dish as well as the texture of crushed peanuts, and will buy more in the future.

Taiwan's snacks shine at International Gastronomy Village Paris
Taiwanese vendors at the International Gastronomy Village. (Facebook, Taiwan en France photo)

Taiwan's snacks shine at International Gastronomy Village Paris
Gua bao and beer featured at the event. (Facebook, Taiwan en France photo)

Taiwan's snacks shine at International Gastronomy Village Paris
Vendors reported that sweet potato balls were the most popular snack they sold. (Facebook, Taiwan en France photo)
International Gastronomy Village
Paris
Eiffel Tower
gua bao
boba
pearl milk tea
bubble tea
beer
popcorn chicken
sweet potato balls
sausage

RELATED ARTICLES

Tianmu Beer Festival in Taipei offers variety of specialty beers
Tianmu Beer Festival in Taipei offers variety of specialty beers
2022/07/27 16:28
European Parliament vice president warns China will pay high price by invading Taiwan
European Parliament vice president warns China will pay high price by invading Taiwan
2022/07/26 11:24
European Parliament VP reiterates EU's opposition to changes in Taiwan Strait status quo
European Parliament VP reiterates EU's opposition to changes in Taiwan Strait status quo
2022/07/21 16:41
European Parliament VP calls on China to avoid changing Taiwan Strait status quo
European Parliament VP calls on China to avoid changing Taiwan Strait status quo
2022/07/20 17:23
European Parliament VP Nicola Beer to visit Taiwan
European Parliament VP Nicola Beer to visit Taiwan
2022/07/18 20:09