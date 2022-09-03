Taiwan's snacks shine at International Gastronomy Village Paris

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese vendors are wowing visitors with classic Taiwanese snacks at the fifth International Gastronomy Village in Paris that began on Thursday (Sept. 1).

CNA reported that vendors from over 50 countries joined this year’s event taking place before the Eiffel Tower. Taiwan’s participation was overseen by the Ministry of Economic Affairs Department of Commerce and included gua bao from Foodi Jia-Ba-Buay, boba tea from TeaYammi, beer from Formosa Brewing Co. beer, as well as popcorn chicken, sweet potato balls, and sausages from Han Dian.

According to a Han Dian representative named as "Rebecca," the sweet potato balls were most popular. She was cited as saying those who tried the dish were impressed with its unique texture, and she thought sweet potatoes are healthy.

A visitor named as "Nicolas" told CNA that sweet potatoes in France do not taste as sweet nor smell so good. “Taiwan’s is much tastier, and there is even filling inside (the balls), it is very cool.”

Another visitor, called "Olivera," enjoyed her vegetarian gua bao, which was made with tofu and mushrooms. She said she liked the slight spiciness within the saltiness of the dish as well as the texture of crushed peanuts, and will buy more in the future.



Taiwanese vendors at the International Gastronomy Village. (Facebook, Taiwan en France photo)



Gua bao and beer featured at the event. (Facebook, Taiwan en France photo)



Vendors reported that sweet potato balls were the most popular snack they sold. (Facebook, Taiwan en France photo)