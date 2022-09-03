US announces $1.1 billion missiles, radar package for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States has approved a $1.17 billion (NT$33.69 billion) package including anti-ship and air-to-air missiles for Taiwan, the Pentagon said Friday (Sept. 2).

Announcement of the fifth U.S. defense deal with Taiwan this year had been expected, as China expands its military drills into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). This follows the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in early August.

The latest deal includes 60 AGM-84-L1 Harpoon anti-ship missiles costing $355 million, four ATM-84-L1 Harpoon exercise missiles, and 100 AIM-9X Sidewinder short-range air-to-air missiles priced at $85.6 million. Also, four AIM-9X tactical guidance units, and logistics support for a Surveillance Radar System as well as spare parts, repairs, and technical assistance, CNA reported.

The Presidential Office thanked the U.S. for supporting Taiwan’s defense needs, while the Chinese embassy in Washington called on the Biden administration to revoke the deal or face counter-measures, according to the BBC.

The State Department approved the latest package, followed by the Pentagon notifying Congress. The deal is likely to take effect one month after notification, reports said.

Following China’s live-fire drills in August, Taiwan proposed a defense budget for 2023 valued at a record NT$586.3 billion, an increase of 13.9% compared to the previous annual budget.