Taiwan president, foreign minister resolve to defend country at Czech forum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday (Sept. 2) delivered a speech at the closing ceremony of the 26th Forum 2000 Conference, which Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) also attended.

Tsai opened her remarks by thanking the Forum 2000 Foundation for its “staunch support” for Taiwan. “Last month, when China imposed what it called ‘disciplinary action’ against the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy on false pretenses, the Forum 2000 Foundation was the first to condemn China for intensifying attacks on human rights and freedoms in Taiwan.”

She applauded the event for including a special “Forum for Ukraine” that focused on how the country can overcome and become stronger from the ongoing war. She said, “Authoritarian regimes will use whatever means necessary, including targeting innocent civilians, to achieve their expansionist goals. The war in Ukraine has now become a constant reminder of that.”

“There is a dire need for democrats to come together to counter the resurgence of authoritarianism, and to make democracies more resilient in this increasingly challenging environment,” Tsai added.

One reason Taiwan has empathized with Ukraine, Tsai said in her speech, is because the country has also been dealing with a constant authoritarian threat over the past several decades. Recently, the threat has intensified as democratic leaders around the world showed willingness to visit and work with Taiwan.

“This year, several EU and member state parliamentarians traveled to Taiwan to show their support. A number of EU member states also spoke out to support Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly. And Taiwan and several European countries are building even closer relationships.”

Tsai said Taiwan’s allies have stood strong against authoritarian regimes’ retaliatory moves and strengthened their relationships with the country. “Their actions deeply moved the Taiwanese people. We have tried every possible way to show our gratitude to our democratic friends ... Taiwan and its people stand ready to step up cooperation with democracies in areas where we can be helpful.”

On Friday, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu also attended Forum 2000, speaking during the “Defending Taiwan After the Invasion of Ukraine” panel. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) wrote in a press release that he thanked the Group of Seven and the European Union for voicing strong support for maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait following China’s military exercises.

Wu said the Taiwanese have been deeply moved by the Ukrainians’ courage in defending their country, which has solidified Taiwanese’s resolution to fight for freedom and their homeland. He added that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine tells the world that without enough military power, there is no way to stop authoritarian regimes, which is why Taiwan will continue to develop its asymmetric warfare capacities.

He quoted the first U.S. President George Washington: “To be prepared for war is one of the most effectual means of preserving peace.”