Friday's Major League Linescores

|Oakland
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|03x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Sears, Snead (7), Acevedo (8), Ruiz (8) and Murphy; Kremer, Baker (7), Tate (8), Tate (9) and Chirinos. W_Tate 3-3. L_Acevedo 3-3.
___
|Seattle
|120
|003
|000
|—
|6
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|9
|2
L.Castillo, D.Castillo (7), Festa (8) and Raleigh; Morris, Hentges (3), Shaw (5), Morgan (6), McCarty (8) and Hedges. W_L.Castillo 6-5. L_Morris 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (21).
___
|Toronto
|000
|200
|002
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
Manoah, Mayza (8), Cimber (9) and Kirk, Jansen; Oviedo, Beede (4), De Jong (7), Ramirez (9) and Heineman. W_Manoah 13-7. L_Beede 1-5. HRs_Toronto, Bichette (18).
___
|Colorado
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|101
|—
|3
|11
|0
Freeland, J.Lawrence (6), Lamet (7), Estévez (8), Colomé (9) and E.Díaz; Cessa, F.Cruz (6), Kuhnel (7), B.Farmer (8), A.Díaz (9) and Robinson, Romine. W_A.Díaz 5-2. L_Colomé 2-7. HRs_Colorado, Bouchard (1). Cincinnati, Steer (1), Fraley (8).