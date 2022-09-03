Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Friday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/09/03 09:58
Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland 000 020 000 2 6 0
Baltimore 002 000 03x 5 9 0

Sears, Snead (7), Acevedo (8), Ruiz (8) and Murphy; Kremer, Baker (7), Tate (8), Tate (9) and Chirinos. W_Tate 3-3. L_Acevedo 3-3.

___

Seattle 120 003 000 6 7 1
Cleveland 000 000 100 1 9 2

L.Castillo, D.Castillo (7), Festa (8) and Raleigh; Morris, Hentges (3), Shaw (5), Morgan (6), McCarty (8) and Hedges. W_L.Castillo 6-5. L_Morris 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (21).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Toronto 000 200 002 4 9 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 0 5 0

Manoah, Mayza (8), Cimber (9) and Kirk, Jansen; Oviedo, Beede (4), De Jong (7), Ramirez (9) and Heineman. W_Manoah 13-7. L_Beede 1-5. HRs_Toronto, Bichette (18).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 002 000 000 2 6 0
Cincinnati 000 010 101 3 11 0

Freeland, J.Lawrence (6), Lamet (7), Estévez (8), Colomé (9) and E.Díaz; Cessa, F.Cruz (6), Kuhnel (7), B.Farmer (8), A.Díaz (9) and Robinson, Romine. W_A.Díaz 5-2. L_Colomé 2-7. HRs_Colorado, Bouchard (1). Cincinnati, Steer (1), Fraley (8).