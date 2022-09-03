Taiwan issues land warning for Hinnamnor, predicts increasing strength

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a land warning for typhoon Hinnamnor early Saturday morning (Sept. 3) at 2:30 a.m.

According to the warning and subsequent warnings, the storm was expected to grow stronger as it proceeds north past Taiwan over the weekend. By 8:30 a.m., the CWB confirmed that not only had the storm grow stronger over the course of a few hours, it had grown in size, too.

CNA cited meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) as saying the typhoon had weakened previously due to Taiwan blocking some humidity. However, since the storm has moved northward and away from cooler waters, the new environment provides enough heat for it to regain strength.

Hinnamnor will have its strongest effect on Taiwan from Saturday evening to Sunday (Sept. 4), per the CWB, which has issued Extremely Heavy Rain Advisory for Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei, and Taoyuan cities as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli, and Yilan counties. The bureau also issued Heavy Rain Advisory for Hsinchu and Taichung cities, as well as Changhua County.

Meanwhile, the Soil and Water Conservation Bureau, Council of Agriculture issued 84 debris flow yellow alerts for regions in Hsinchu County’s Jianshi Township, Taoyuan City’s Fuxing District, and New Taipei City’s Xindian District. The bureau also issued three large-scale landslide yellow alerts for Hsinchu County’s Jianshi Township and Taoyuan City’s Fuxing District.

In addition to typhoon-related warnings and alerts, the CWB also issued high-temperature alerts for Hualien and Taitung counties. At the time of publishing, the orange signal indicating the daily maximum temperature would reach 36 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days is in effect, while the yellow signal indicating the daily maximum temperature would reach 36 Celsius is in effect.