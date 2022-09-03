Canucks sign J.T. Miller to 7-year, $56 million contract

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks signed forward J.T. Miller to a seven-year, $56 million contract Friday.

The 29-year-old Miller was Vancouver’s leading scorer last season with 99 points on 32 goals and 67 assists in 80 games. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Canucks acquired Miller from the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2019 NHL draft for goalie Marek Mazanec, a third-round pick in the 2019 draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Drafted 15th overall by the New York Rangers in 2011, the 6-foot-1 American has 169 goals and 285 assists in 637 regular-season games with New York, Tampa Bay and Vancouver.