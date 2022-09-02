US greenlights $1.1 billion arms deal with Taiwan

The United States on Friday announced a potential $1.1 billion (€1.1 billion) arms sale to Taiwan, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The State Department said the arms package aims to boost Taiwan's defense capabilities and includes $355 million for Harpoon air-to-sea missiles and $85 million for Sidewinder air-to-air missiles.

An amount of $655 million would go towards a surveillance radar system to help Taiwan track incoming missiles.

Arms package 'essential for Taiwan's security' — US official

A spokesperson for the State Department called the package "essential for Taiwan's security."

"These proposed sales are routine cases to support Taiwan's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the spokesperson said.

The package is the largest to be approved for Taiwan under the Biden administration and would still need the approval of Congress.

The State Department said that the US still recognizes only Beijing, which claims the island as its own.

Shortly after the announcement of the possible deal China warned of "counter-measures" should the arms package not be revoked.

"China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary counter-measures in light of the development of the situation," Chinese embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said.



China-Taiwan tensions

The announcement of the possible deal comes during a time of escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing. Visits to Taiwan from senior US officials in recent weeks have prompted China to launch military drills.

To date the highest ranking US official to visit the island has been US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who spent three days earlier in August.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and launched massive military drills in the wake of Pelosi’s visit. It has warned of military aggression if provoked by the United States. While Washington has no formal ties with Taiwan, it is bound by law to provide it with the means to defend itself.

Taipei says the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island and therefore has no right to claim it. Taiwan believes that the increase in China's aggression reveals a plan to invade the island.Taiwan has vowed to defend itself in the event of an attack from China.

kb/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)