Brazilian star Marcelo signs with Greek club Olympiakos

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek soccer club Olympiakos signed Brazilian star Marcelo early Saturday.

Terms of the contract were not announced; Greek sports sites reported the contract was for one year, with an option for an additional year.

An attacking left back, or wing back, Marcelo spent the past 16 season playing for Real Madrid, where he accumulated the most titles in the club's history.

The 25 titles included six La Ligas, five Champions Leagues, five Supercopa de Espana, four Club World Cups, three Uefa Super Cups and two Copa del Reys.

The 34-year-old Marcelo also made 58 appearances for Brazil from 2006-18, including the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

Olympiakos, winner of the last three Greek Superleague titles, is seeking a record 48th trophy this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports