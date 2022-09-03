AP Week in Pictures: Global

A displaced boy peeks through a hole in a plastic shelter after fleeing his flood-hit home, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2... A displaced boy peeks through a hole in a plastic shelter after fleeing his flood-hit home, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June and the country's climate minister called the deadly monsoon season "a serious climate catastrophe." Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)