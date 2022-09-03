Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/09/03 05:15
Police officers use water canon and tear gas to disperse anti government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The country is in t...
Police officers detain an anti government protester in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. On Tuesday, President, Ranil Wickremesinghe said ta...
A protester splashes water on his face to try to wash away tear gas fired by police during a protest to demand that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry...
A displaced boy peeks through a hole in a plastic shelter after fleeing his flood-hit home, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2...
People stand around a washed-out road after heavy rains in Charsadda, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Disaster officials say nearly a half million p...
Clouds of dust rise as twin high-rise apartment towers are leveled in a controlled demolition in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, ...
Migrants with life jackets provided by volunteers of the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the Internati...
Palestinians hurl rocks at Israeli military vehicles during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank village of Rujib, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. T...
Supporters of Cristina Fernandez, Argentina's former president and the country's current vice president, face off with police as they gather near her ...
A man, center, prays during a ceremony marking the beginning of the ecclesiastic year, at the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, in Istanbul, ...
In this image from video provided by the Russian pool television on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his respects at the...
Anastasia Ohrimenko, 26, is comforted by relatives and friends as she cries next to a coffin with the body of her husband, Yury Styglyuk, a Ukrainian ...
Funeral workers carry a coffin containing the body of an unidentified civilian who died in the Bucha community territory during the Russian occupation...
A woman and child wearing face masks ride a scooter along a street in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A salt collector carries a shovel and bucket to work the salt flats of Pampatar at sunrise on Margarita Island, Venezuela, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. In...
Stephanie Williams, 60, cools off with water from a hydrant in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Excessive-heat warnings exp...
A lightning bolt strikes a tower near NASA's new moon rocket on Launch Pad 39-B in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. NASA will try aga...
A girl rests on her father as they spend time at a beach in Gaza City, Sunday, Aug 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

AUGUST 27 - SEPTEMBER 2, 2022

From economic protests in Sri Lanka, to the aftermath of flooding in Pakistan, to an excessive-heat warning in Los Angeles, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

