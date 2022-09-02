Nord Stream 1: Russia's Gazprom announces indefinite shutdown of pipeline

Gazprom halted gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany Friday, citing a gas leak and providing no time frame for when supplies could be restarted.

What do we know so far?

The state-owned oil firm said supplies would remain halted through Saturday after the leak was detected. The energy giant said the pipeline would not restart until repairs were fully implemented.

On August 19, Gazprom said it would stop the flow of gas through the pipeline from August 31 until September 2 due to routine maintenance.

Previously Gazprom said gas would continue to flow on Saturday after a different turbine repair was required. Moscow blames Western sanctions for deterring routine maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Gazprom said the leak was found at the main gas turbine at the Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg.

Klaus Mueller, president of the Bundesnetzagentur, Germany's gas regulator, said, "For the time being, the LNG terminals, the relevant storage levels & significant savings requirements are becoming more important."

He added, "It's good that Germany is now better prepared, but now it's down to each and everyone."

EU gas prices soar amid pipeline shutdowns

Gas prices in Europe have soared, harming households and industry alike.

While European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen has argued in support of price caps on Russian gas to Europe as a result, Moscow has pushed back arguing that would be sufficient cause to halt sales to Europe all together.

"We see that the electricity market does not work anymore. because it is massively disrupted due to Putin's manipulations," she said.

On Wednesday, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said Siemens Energy, a pipeline equipment supplier, could not carry out regular maintenance because of sanctions.

ar/wd (Reuters, dpa)