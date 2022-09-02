Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/02 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 79 52 .603 _
Tampa Bay 72 57 .558 6
Toronto 70 59 .543 8
Baltimore 69 61 .531
Boston 64 68 .485 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 61 .527 _
Minnesota 67 62 .519 1
Chicago 65 66 .496 4
Kansas City 53 79 .402 16½
Detroit 50 81 .382 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 84 47 .641 _
Seattle 73 58 .557 11
Texas 58 72 .446 25½
Los Angeles 57 74 .435 27
Oakland 49 83 .371 35½

___

Thursday's Games

Seattle 7, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1

Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0

Boston 9, Texas 8

Friday's Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas (TBD) at Boston (Bello 0-4), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 2-7) at Detroit (Pineda 2-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 6-4), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 11-8) at Cleveland (Civale 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 2:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.