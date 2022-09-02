All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|79
|52
|.603
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|45-20
|34-32
|Tampa Bay
|72
|57
|.558
|6
|+2
|8-2
|W-3
|42-23
|30-34
|Toronto
|70
|59
|.543
|8
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|38-29
|32-30
|Baltimore
|69
|61
|.531
|9½
|1½
|7-3
|W-2
|37-24
|32-37
|Boston
|64
|68
|.485
|15½
|7½
|4-6
|W-2
|32-34
|32-34
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|68
|61
|.527
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|33-27
|35-34
|Minnesota
|67
|62
|.519
|1
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|40-29
|27-33
|Chicago
|65
|66
|.496
|4
|6
|3-7
|W-2
|32-35
|33-31
|Kansas City
|53
|79
|.402
|16½
|18½
|4-6
|L-2
|32-37
|21-42
|Detroit
|50
|81
|.382
|19
|21
|5-5
|L-3
|29-38
|21-43
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|84
|47
|.641
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|43-20
|41-27
|Seattle
|73
|58
|.557
|11
|+2
|7-3
|W-4
|35-28
|38-30
|Texas
|58
|72
|.446
|25½
|12½
|4-6
|L-5
|28-38
|30-34
|Los Angeles
|57
|74
|.435
|27
|14
|5-5
|W-1
|28-37
|29-37
|Oakland
|49
|83
|.371
|35½
|22½
|4-6
|L-2
|22-43
|27-40
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|84
|48
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|45-21
|39-27
|Atlanta
|81
|51
|.614
|3
|+8
|6-4
|W-2
|44-25
|37-26
|Philadelphia
|73
|58
|.557
|10½
|+½
|7-3
|W-1
|39-30
|34-28
|Miami
|55
|75
|.423
|28
|17
|3-7
|L-4
|26-38
|29-37
|Washington
|45
|86
|.344
|38½
|27½
|4-6
|W-2
|22-47
|23-39
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|76
|55
|.580
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|42-22
|34-33
|Milwaukee
|69
|61
|.531
|6½
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|35-26
|34-35
|Chicago
|56
|75
|.427
|20
|16½
|4-6
|W-1
|28-38
|28-37
|Cincinnati
|51
|78
|.395
|24
|20½
|3-7
|L-1
|27-38
|24-40
|Pittsburgh
|49
|81
|.377
|26½
|23
|2-8
|L-1
|26-36
|23-45
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|90
|40
|.692
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|45-16
|45-24
|San Diego
|73
|59
|.553
|18
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|35-28
|38-31
|Arizona
|62
|68
|.477
|28
|10
|7-3
|W-1
|35-33
|27-35
|San Francisco
|61
|68
|.473
|28½
|10½
|2-8
|L-7
|34-32
|27-36
|Colorado
|56
|76
|.424
|35
|17
|3-7
|L-2
|36-32
|20-44
Seattle 7, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1
Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0
Boston 9, Texas 8
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Boston (Bello 0-4), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 2-7) at Detroit (Pineda 2-6), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 6-4), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Mahle 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 11-8) at Cleveland (Civale 2-6), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8), 9:07 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 2:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Atlanta 3, Colorado 0
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9) at San Francisco (Junis 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 7-10) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-17) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 4-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-7), 9:10 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.