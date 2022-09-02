Protesting activists superglue themselves in UK Parliament

LONDON (AP) — The environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion said Friday its supporters have superglued themselves to one another in a chain around the chair used by the speaker in the Britain's House of Commons chamber.

A photo posted on Twitter showed three activists hand-in-hand in front of the seat while two others held up signs. One sign read “Let the people decide” and the other noted “Citizens’ assembly now.''

The protesters were taking part in an official tour of the building when they gained access to the chair, Extinction Rebellion said. Some 50 other activists were taking part in protests at the House of Commons.

The protest comes as the nation's Conservative Party wraps up a seven-week election campaign to choose a new leader. The prolonged process has often seemed remote from the country’s growing turmoil with soaring energy bills and rising inflation.

Extinction Rebellion has launched several eye-catching demonstrations in recent months. In April, the climate-change protesters snarled traffic by blocking four London bridges, while other activists continued weeks of demonstrations targeting oil terminals across Britain.

In response, the Conservative government has introduced measures to curb disruptive protests, a move that has sparked debate about freedom of speech.