Brother of late Japan PM Abe shows photo with Taiwan vice president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The brother of late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo published a photo Friday (Sept. 2) showing him with Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at the home of the assassinated politician.

After Abe’s murder at an election rally July 8, Lai traveled to Japan to express his condolences. During his trip, he visited the former prime minister’s home and attended a private funeral.

Abe’s brother, former Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo, expressed his gratitude for the visit and for an Aug. 20 memorial service in Taiwan in a Facebook post Friday, CNA reported. Kishi’s Facebook picture also shows several members of Abe’s family, as well as Taiwan’s representative in Japan, former Premier Frank Hsieh (謝長廷).

Japan will hold a state funeral for Abe Sept. 27, with Taiwan also invited to send a representative. At least 6,400 guests from all over the world were expected to attend the event in Tokyo, including United States Vice President Kamala Harris, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

