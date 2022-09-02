Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Brother of late Japan PM Abe shows photo with Taiwan vice president

Lai, envoy Frank Hsieh shown at Abe's home

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/02 20:55
Late Japanese PM Abe Shinzo's brother, Kishi Nobuo (seated, right) with Vice President Lai Ching-te (seated left in background). (Facebook, Kishi ...

Late Japanese PM Abe Shinzo's brother, Kishi Nobuo (seated, right) with Vice President Lai Ching-te (seated left in background). (Facebook, Kishi ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The brother of late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo published a photo Friday (Sept. 2) showing him with Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at the home of the assassinated politician.

After Abe’s murder at an election rally July 8, Lai traveled to Japan to express his condolences. During his trip, he visited the former prime minister’s home and attended a private funeral.

Abe’s brother, former Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo, expressed his gratitude for the visit and for an Aug. 20 memorial service in Taiwan in a Facebook post Friday, CNA reported. Kishi’s Facebook picture also shows several members of Abe’s family, as well as Taiwan’s representative in Japan, former Premier Frank Hsieh (謝長廷).

Japan will hold a state funeral for Abe Sept. 27, with Taiwan also invited to send a representative. At least 6,400 guests from all over the world were expected to attend the event in Tokyo, including United States Vice President Kamala Harris, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Abe Shinzo
Kishi Nobuo
Lai Ching-te
Frank Hsieh
Taiwan-Japan relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan invites Taiwan to state funeral for assassinated ex-Premier Abe
Japan invites Taiwan to state funeral for assassinated ex-Premier Abe
2022/08/26 14:09
Taiwan KMT leader stresses equal roles of relations with US, Japan, China
Taiwan KMT leader stresses equal roles of relations with US, Japan, China
2022/08/24 17:13
Taiwan's Vice-President honors Japan's Abe at memorial event in Taipei
Taiwan's Vice-President honors Japan's Abe at memorial event in Taipei
2022/08/21 11:17
Japan’s LDP research chief considers visit to Taiwan
Japan’s LDP research chief considers visit to Taiwan
2022/08/20 20:40
Vice president sees Taiwan as model of sustainable development
Vice president sees Taiwan as model of sustainable development
2022/08/13 15:27