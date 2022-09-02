Alexa
Taiwan tracks 19 Chinese warplanes, 3 naval ships around country

4 PLAAF aircraft spotted inside ADIZ

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/02 20:19
Two J-16 fighters were among the four Chinese warplanes spotted entering Taiwan's ADIZ Friday. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 19 aircraft and three ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Friday (Sept. 2).

Four of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) warplanes entered the southwest sector of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). The aircraft were two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 ASW anti-submarine plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 EW electronic warfare airplane, the ministry said on Twitter.

Taiwan tasked Combat Air Patrols (CAP), Navy ships, and land-based air defense missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities, while also issuing radio warnings.

The country has been facing more aggressive actions from China’s military, especially following the Aug. 2-3 visit by United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Live-fire missile tests, large-scale military maneuvers all along China’s coast, warplanes crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, and civilian drones flying over Taiwan-held islands close to China have all become more commonplace since Pelosi’s trip.
