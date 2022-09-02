Jason Roy left off England squad for Twenty20 World Cup

LONDON (AP) — England has left Jason Roy off its squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia after the veteran opener struggled this summer.

Fast bowlers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were included Friday on the 15-man squad despite last featuring during the test tour of the West Indies in March. The World Cup begins on Oct. 16.

England will take 19 players for its seven-match T20 series in Pakistan starting this month — its first tour of the country since 2005 — before moving on to Australia.

The 32-year-old Roy has been an integral part of both white-ball teams in recent years, but he had a bad summer both with England and in The Hundred, averaging 8.5 over six innings for Oval Invincibles and making three ducks.

Ben Stokes, England's test captain, was included.

Captain Jos Buttler will lead the trip but his calf injury will likely rule him out of the early stages of the Pakistan series. Moeen Ali will take over as skipper for those games.

___

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills

___

