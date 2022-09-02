Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's Luxgen n7 available for pre-order

Electric vehicle designed and developed in partnership with Foxtron

  312
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/02 17:51
Luxgen n7. (Luxgen photo)

Luxgen n7. (Luxgen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People are rushing to pre-order the new Luxgen n7 electric vehicle, designed and developed by Foxtron and Luxgen, after it was made available on Thursday (Sept 1).

The website crashed within 10 minutes of going online after more than 5,000 people flooded the site to pay the NT$1,000 (US$32.66) fee and get their hands on a vehicle, according to Luxgen. The delivery schedule will be announced in the second half of next year, UDN cited the company as saying.

The n7 is the first car built in partnership with Foxtron, the automotive division of Taiwanese electronics-manufacturing giant Foxconn, Autocar reported. The car’s design is heavily influenced by the Model C concept, which was a collaborative project with Pininfarina.

The n7 can be fully charged in 30 minutes and has a range of 700 km. It is 4.64-meters-long and has a wheelbase of 2.86 meters, providing enough room for 8 passengers, per UDN.

The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.8 seconds.
Taiwan
electric vehicle
n7
Luxgen
Foxtron

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 53 Chinese military aircraft, 8 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 53 Chinese military aircraft, 8 naval ships around country
2022/09/02 11:08
French senate delegation to visit Taiwan next week
French senate delegation to visit Taiwan next week
2022/09/02 10:14
China's Taiwan Affairs Office responds after drone shot down near Kinmen
China's Taiwan Affairs Office responds after drone shot down near Kinmen
2022/09/01 19:34
Japan will most likely take part if Taiwan Strait conflict breaks out
Japan will most likely take part if Taiwan Strait conflict breaks out
2022/09/01 17:45
US, Taiwanese warships seen in Taiwan Strait as Chinese ships lurk
US, Taiwanese warships seen in Taiwan Strait as Chinese ships lurk
2022/09/01 17:19