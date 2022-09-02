Taiwan's Luxgen n7 available for pre-order

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People are rushing to pre-order the new Luxgen n7 electric vehicle, designed and developed by Foxtron and Luxgen, after it was made available on Thursday (Sept 1).

The website crashed within 10 minutes of going online after more than 5,000 people flooded the site to pay the NT$1,000 (US$32.66) fee and get their hands on a vehicle, according to Luxgen. The delivery schedule will be announced in the second half of next year, UDN cited the company as saying.

The n7 is the first car built in partnership with Foxtron, the automotive division of Taiwanese electronics-manufacturing giant Foxconn, Autocar reported. The car’s design is heavily influenced by the Model C concept, which was a collaborative project with Pininfarina.

The n7 can be fully charged in 30 minutes and has a range of 700 km. It is 4.64-meters-long and has a wheelbase of 2.86 meters, providing enough room for 8 passengers, per UDN.

The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.8 seconds.