India news magazine puts Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on cover

The Week: China no longer respects the median line of the Taiwan Strait

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/02 17:48
Indian newsmagazine The Week put President Tsai Ing-wen on the cover of its Sept. 11 edition. (Facebook, TheWeekMag photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indian news magazine The Week put President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on the cover of its Sept. 11 edition, with its report warning of a new normal where Chinese warplanes regularly cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

In its report, the English-language publication noted that while Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau issues warnings for earthquakes, there was no early notification for the firing of Chinese missiles into space over the country following the Aug. 2-3 visit by United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

However, when the “Chinese tsunami” of live-fire missile drills occurred, Taiwan’s government did not create panic, The Week reported. Following Pelosi’s visit, China has “achieved a new normal” where its warplanes no longer respect the Taiwan Strait’s median line, violations of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) will become even more frequent, and cyberattacks will increase.

The news magazine also featured interviews with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and with prominent human rights activists living in Taiwan, including Tiananmen student leader Wu’er Kaixi (吾爾開希) and Hong Kong bookstore manager Lam Wing-kee (林榮基).
