dorra Slimming Wins Women’s Weekly Spa Awards 2022 in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 September 2022 - dorra's slimming treatments for women continue to garner awards for their effective reduction of stubborn fat located around the tummy, hips and thighs. dorra's Intense Fat Burning Slimming Treatment was recently featured as the Best Body-Shaping Massage (Tummy) in the Women's Weekly's Spa Awards 2022 . The slimming centre also made it onto the list of Trusted Brands in Singapore for the year 2022, signalling dorra's commitment to building its reputation by developing consumer trust.dorra is determined to not only be regarded as a slimming centre, but also a hub for women-centric wellness. dorra ambassador and artiste Joanne Peh reveals in an interview that her ongoing treatments with dorra have taught her things about her own body she did not previously know. Water retention was the reason why the artiste's legs continue to look bloated even though she has an active lifestyle. She also learnt about her gastric issues, which signalled the need to pay more attention to her diet.Addressing the question of why she undergoes slimming treatments despite her model-like figure, Joanne Peh replies that dorra's treatments are not just about looking thin. "It's not about how we look on the outside but whether there are any underlying problems inside that we can address," she shares.Indeed, dorra's treatments have yielded positive results for Joanne Peh; she attests that she now has her "old figure" back, referring to her body before she gave birth. dorra's Speedy Detox Treatment has removed the excess water stored in her legs while dorra's Intense Fat Burning Slimming Treatment has slimmed down her hips. Apart from "feeling lighter" and less sluggish, the artiste is also able to enjoy wearing ankle boots, now that her "chunky" knees and "swollen" calves are no longer a concern.dorra customers can work towards their desired weight and shape at their own pace with dorra's safe and effective slimming treatments. With dorra's expertise in tummy, hip and thigh slimming, dorra customers will achieve their goals without the need for crash diets or pills.dorra's slimming centres are located in major malls all over the island for easy access to dorra's slimming services:Hashtag: #dorraSlimming

About dorra Slimming

As the only lower body specialist in Singapore equipped with exclusive fat-burning formulations and body-shaping technologies from France, dorra specialises in tummy, hip and thigh slimming since 2011. For more information, view their treatments here: https://dorraslim.com.sg/our-specialisation/



