Poll finds majority of Taiwan residents, enterprises worry about war risk

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An opinion poll suggests 63.6% of Taiwanese fear the possibility of a war with China, while 55.6% of businesses say they could be marginalized due to the confrontation between the U.S. and China.

This is according to the poll by Global Views Monthly Thursday (Sept. 1), conducted in the wake of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Aug. 2-3 visit to Taiwan. The visit was followed by large-scale Chinese military drills.

Opinions diverged on whether her trip had helped improve Taiwan’s international status, the Commercial Times reported. Fifty-five percent of the public gave a negative opinion, while 42.8% said Pelosi’s visit had been helpful. Businesses however did take a positive view of the trip, with 59.3% expressing praise, including 23.5% who said the visit had been “very positive.”

Asked whether Pelosi’s move would strengthen U.S. safety guarantees for Taiwan, 65.6% gave a negative reply, with 23.7% agreeing. For businesses, 48.1% disagreed, but 30.9% agreed with the statement.

Concern from enterprises about U.S.-China confrontation sees 55.6% worried about their room for business in China and in the rest of the world becoming smaller. For traditional sectors of industry, the figure stood at 62.5%, and for technology, at 59.3%, the survey showed.

Taiwan companies with operations and factories in China were the most worried about the impact of Pelosi’s visit, according to the Global Views poll.