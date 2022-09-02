AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Surrounded by shards of broken glass and rubble 14-year-old Sofia Zhyr, sits at her desk in the remains of her classroom in the Chernihiv School #21, ... Surrounded by shards of broken glass and rubble 14-year-old Sofia Zhyr, sits at her desk in the remains of her classroom in the Chernihiv School #21, which was bombed by Russian forces on March 3, in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 30 , 2022. "I was scared to come to the school the first time after it was bombed. For a long time, I was just looking at it from afar. At those moments, it seemed like nothing ever happened." Sofia said. Scraping through the rubble of the classroom they last saw on February 24 – at the start of the Russian invasion -- one group of children returned to the remains of their bombarded school on Tuesday to check the condition of their school. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)