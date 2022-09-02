Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/09/02 14:29
A railway worker stands next to heavily damaged train after a Russian attack on a train station yesterday during Ukraine's Independence Day in the vil...
In this image taken from video provided by the Russian pool television on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his last resp...
Ukrainian Lyubov weeps on her knees as she prays in front of portraits of war dead servicemen in a church in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP...
A protester affected by tear gas fired by police splashes water on his face, during a protest to demand that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry step d...
Two women look at portraits of Princess Diana and other remembrances displayed on the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. T...
Migrants with life jackets provided by volunteers of the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the Internati...
A bicycle emerged from the river bed sits on the banks of the Tiber river, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Italy's worst drought in 70 years has expos...
A kayaker paddles by the wreckage of a WWII German warship in the Danube River near Prahovo, Serbia, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The hulks of dozens of Wor...
Surrounded by shards of broken glass and rubble 14-year-old Sofia Zhyr, sits at her desk in the remains of her classroom in the Chernihiv School #21, ...
Ukrainian refugee children play during a school opening ceremony in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. About 100 children started school on ...
A teacher speaks to a Ukrainian refugee girl before a school opening ceremony in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. About 100 children start...
Stars fill the sky over a residential building before the curfew in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Co...
A child tries to steal money from street musicians playing in downtown Lviv, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Dancers Robert Carter, right, and Ugo Cirri from the comedy drag ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo pose for the cameras in the Ital...
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug....

AUG. 26-SEPT. 1, 2022

This week's top photos include those documenting the death of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and the return to school of Ukrainian refugees in Romania. Russian rockets were launched against a train station in the village of Chaplyne during Ukraine’s Independence Day, while revellers threw tomatoes at each other at the annual “Tomatina” fiesta in Spain. Migrants were rescued on the Mediterranean Sea near Lampedusa.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Greek photographer Petros Giannakouris.

