Thirst of north Taiwan reservoirs quenched by typhoon Hinnamnor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rains brought by Typhoon Hinnamnor substantially raised water levels at two major reservoirs in northern Taiwan on Friday (Sept. 2).

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) recently announced the amount of rainfall this summer was the second-lowest in history, prompting officials to call on the public to conserve water. However, since the arrival of the periphery of Typhoon Hinnamnor, water levels have rapidly started to rise.

According to the latest data from the Water Resources Agency's website, Shimen Reservoir has reached 76.36% capacity, while New Taipei City's Feicui Reservoir has reached 59.10% capacity. By 11:40 a.m. on Friday, Taoyuan City's Shimen Reservoir had reported 51.4 mm of rainfall causing it to reach a water level of 239.31 meters, while Feicui had reported 89 mm of precipitation, helping it hit a water level of 153.46 meters.

The Facebook page TyTech Taiwan on Friday morning predicted that Hinnamnor will bring "very substantial" rainfall to mountainous areas of northern Taiwan and reservoirs in that area are likely to be "filled up all at once."