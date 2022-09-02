Taiwan adds 33,483 local COVID cases, up 26% from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 33,483 local COVID cases on Friday (Sept. 2), 336 imported cases, and 36 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 26.7% from the same period last week.

At the CECC's daily press briefing, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said there were two new cases of children developing severe symptoms and suffering multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after a COVID-19 infection. As of Friday, 124 children had been diagnosed with MIS-C after their COVID-19 infections.

Local cases

Local cases included 15,162 males, 18,303 females, and 18 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 7,153 cases, followed by 4,292 in Taipei City, 3,979 in Taichung City, 3,779 in Taoyuan City, 2,595 in Kaohsiung City, 2,034 in Tainan City, 1,429 in Changhua County, 1,041 in Hsinchu County, 935 in Hsinchu City, 874 in Miaoli County, 811 in Pingtung County, 689 in Yunlin County, 676 in Yilan County, 661 in Hualien County, 608 in Keelung City, 481 in Nantou County, 475 in Chiayi County, 357 in Chiayi City, 252 in Taitung County, 190 in Penghu County, 150 in Kinmen County, and 22 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 36 deaths announced on Thursday included 25 males and 11 females ranging in age from their 40s to 90s, while all the deceased were classified as severe cases. Of the 36 deaths, 33 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 24 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from May 5 to Aug. 30.

Imported cases

The 336 imported cases included 163 males and 173 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 5,375,883 cases, of which 5,347,435 were local and 28,394 were imported. So far, 9,986 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.