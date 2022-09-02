Alexa
Taiwan set for talks with Japan to evacuate 20,000 of its citizens if China invades

'Pre- and post-Chinese invasion-related evacuation scenarios' to be discussed behind closed doors

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/02 12:58
People’s Liberation Army Navy Marine Corps units conduct an amphibious landing during a training exercise. (U.S. Department of Defense image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese lawmakers last week agreed to begin talks with Taiwan's government on contingencies for the evacuation of its citizens from Taiwan if China invades.

Furuya Keiji, chairman of the Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council, and the council’s secretary general, Kihara Minoru visited Taiwan from Aug. 22-24 to engage in security talks with Taiwanese leaders. It was agreed to start discussions on how to evacuate Japanese citizens in the event China launches an invasion of Taiwan, Kyodo News cited a Japanese politician as saying on Thursday (Sept. 1).

Concerns about the safety of Japanese citizens were raised amid unprecedented military exercises surrounding Taiwan launched by China on Aug. 4, following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's historic visit to Taiwan. Since that tumultuous week, People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and warships have crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in increasing numbers, while Chinese drones have frequently harassed Taiwan's outer islands.

Although there are currently no signs of an invasion, if a PLA assault on Taiwan became imminent, Japan would need to rapidly evacuate 20,000 citizens. Emergency evacuation of Japanese nationals from foreign countries is normally conducted by the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF).

However, it is unknown whether the JSDF would be allowed to conduct operations during a Chinese attack on Taiwan. An alternative may be to use private aircraft and ships, but Kihara told the news agency the option has not yet been discussed with Taiwanese officials.

Given the fact that Japan does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not be able to directly hold talks with its Taiwanese counterparts on such plans. Instead, Japanese lawmakers and businessmen will need to discuss the "pre- and post-Chinese invasion-related evacuation scenarios" with Taiwanese high-level officials behind closed doors.
