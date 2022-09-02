Winn throws for 3 TDs, Wallace runs for 3 in UT Martin's win

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Dresser Winn threw three touchdown passes, Zak Wallace rushed for three scores and UT Martin beat Western Illinois 42-25 Thursday night in a season opener.

Winn was 22-of-37 passing for 317 yards. Wallace rushed 20 times for 139 yards. Colton Dowell added 100 yards on seven catches with a score and Elijah Smoot made two TD grabs. Shaun Lewis had a pair of interceptions in his UT Martin debut.

The Skyhawks, ranked in the FCS and the preseason favorite in the Ohio Valley Conference after winning the league title last season, led 21-7 at halftime and 35-13 after three quarters.

Nick Davenport threw three touchdown passes and Henry Ogala added another for Western Illinois. Naseim Brantley had a career-high 171 yards on six catches with three scores.

Myers Hendrickson was denied a victory in his first game as head coach at his alma mater.

The Skyhawks play at Missouri State on Sept. 8 while the Leathernecks are at Minnesota on Sept. 10

