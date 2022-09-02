Honduran embassy holds ceremony in Taipei to commemorate Flag Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Honduran embassy in Taiwan held a flag-raising ceremony at Taipei City Hall Plaza to commemorate Flag Day on Thursday (Sept. 1).

The Honduran ambassador to Taiwan, Harold Burgos, and Honduran military personnel oversaw the ceremony. The Honduran embassy said that Flag Day reminds the Hondurans of the virtues of unity, justice, freedom, peace, and the glory of independence, CNA reported.

The Honduran national anthem was played by the Ministry of National Defense’s military band.

The Central American nation’s flag features two blue bands that represent the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, the sky, and brotherhood, according to the Flag Institute. The white band represents Honduras’ position between the two bodies of water, peace, prosperity, and purity of thoughts.

In the center of the white band are five blue stars arranged in an "X" pattern. They symbolize the nations that were once part of the Federal Republic of Central America (FRCA): Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, whose flags all pay homage to the FRCA’s in some way. The stars also symbolize the hope of the five nations to once again form a union, per the Flag Institute.

Last month, Burgos said that maintaining solid Taiwan-Honduras ties is Honduras’ pledge to not only Taiwan but also the U.S. He added that by appointing him as ambassador, both Honduran President Xiomara Castro and Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina are conveying the message that “Taiwan and Honduras are close and have firm ties.”