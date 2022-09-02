Typhoon Hinnamnor's powerful winds expected to hit half of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A map released by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) forecasts that half of Taiwan will be buffeted by powerful winds from Typhoon Hinnamnor.

At 8:30 a.m. Friday (Sept. 2), the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a sea warning for Typhoon Hinnamnor as it shifts from a northwesterly path at a speed of 6 kilometers per hour to a northerly track at a speed of 11 kph.The JMA said Hinnamnor is almost stagnant but will likely approach the Sakishima Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday evening (Sept. 3).

In the JMA map of Hinnamnor's projected path, strong winds from the cyclone will cover more than half of Taiwan. According to an NHK report, Hinnamnor is classified as a "very strong" typhoon by the JMA and listed as "almost stationary" over waters about 390 kilometers south of Okinawa's Miyakojima Island.

According to the JMA, Hinnamnor is packing winds of up to 180 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 252 kph. Winds of 90 kph may occur within a 95 km radius of the typhoon.

Judging from the JMA's projected trajectory for Hinnammnor, a strong wind area with a maximum speed of 54 kph may cover more than half of Taiwan. The area of the typhoon with wind speeds of up to 90 kph will pass over northeastern Taiwan.



Hinnamnor's predicted path. (NHK map)