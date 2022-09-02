Expert says land warning increasingly likely as Hinnamnor nears Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — WeatherRisk Explore Inc. CEO Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) this morning (Sept. 2) said that as Typhoon Hinnamnor expands in size and shifts westward, the odds that Taiwan will issue a land warning for Greater Taipei and Yilan are increasing.

In a WeatherRisk Facebook post uploaded at 10:20 a.m. this morning, Peng wrote that Hinnamnor has slowed down and its impact on Taiwan has been slightly delayed. Peng predicted that the winds and rain will be most intense in Taiwan on Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 3 and 4).

During this period, Peng predicted that there will be strong winds and frequent showers in northern Taiwan, as well as continuous heavy rains in the mountains and the public will need to be vigilant for "disasters" in these areas. He said that ther will also likely be heavy rains in mountainous areas of central Taiwan and intermittent rains or showers in other areas.

The forecaster also cautioned of powerful winds and large waves along coastal areas. Peng said that the typhoon is now preparing to shift from a northwesterly direction to a northern direction and begin to accelerate.

As the storm's structure changes as it turns north, Peng said that it is possible that it could take a more westerly path, bringing even more wind and rain to Taiwan. Peng predicted a land warning for Yilan, Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung as soon as late tonight or early Saturday morning.