Cole's big plays on defense spark Indiana State in opener

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Rylan Cole had two interceptions and a key tackle for loss and Indiana State defeated North Alabama 17-14 in overtime in a season-opener on Thursday night.

After Indiana State's Ryan O'Grady kicked a 25-yard field goal in overtime, North Alabama drove to the Indiana State 7-yard line. On second down, Cole's big tackle backed up the Lions 26 yards. Noah Walters threw incomplete on third down, then Cole intercepted a desperation pass inside the 10 to end the game.

Walters, one of three quarterbacks used by the Lions, drove UNA 53 yards in six plays to a final-minute touchdown. His 10-yard pass to Corson Swan plus a two-point conversion tied the score at 14 with 48 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Indiana State had eight sacks in regulation.

Indiana State wore all-white uniforms with white helmets to honor three students who were killed in an auto accident on Aug. 21. The crash took the lives of football players Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks and fellow-student Jayden Musili.

After completing four years of transition from Division II, North Alabama was playing its first game as a full Division I FCS member. The Lions will play in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

