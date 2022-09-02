Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon Hinnamnor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) this morning (Sept. 2) issued a sea warning for Typhoon Hinnamnor, while a land warning is possible, depending on the extent to which the storm continues to expand in size.

As of 8 a.m. today (Sept. 2), Typhoon Hinnamnor was about 470 kilometers east of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi, moving northwest at a speed of 6 kilometers per hour and is expected to shift north at a speed of 11 kph. It had a radius of 250 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 172 kph and gusts of up to 208 kph, the CWB reported.

At 8:30 a.m., the CWB issued a sea typhoon warning for Hinnamnor as it continues to expand in size. As its periphery lashes the nation, rain will become increasingly intense in Taiwan, especially in northern and northeastern parts of the country, where heavy or torrential rain is likely.



Hinnamnor's predicted path. (CWB image)

As for whether a land warning with be issued, CWB forecaster Lin Ping-yu (林秉煜) pointed out that the current path for Hinnamnor is westward and there is a chance of issuing a land warning, but it will depend on the size of the eyewall.

The arrival of the typhoon's periphery has prompted the CWB to issue extremely heavy rain advisories for Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, and Hsinchu County. It has also issued a heavy rain advisory for Keelung City, Miaoli County, and Yilan County.



Wind radii probability. (CWB image)

Heavy rain and torrential rain are likely in mountainous areas of Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, and Hsinchu County today. This is also a chance of heavy rain Taoyuan City and areas north, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, and Yilan County. Residents in these areas are advised to beware of landslides, falling rocks, and flooding streams.

In terms of wind, the CWB stated that the Bashi Channel and other waters around Taiwan are seeing increased wind and waves. There are large waves on the north coast of Keelung, the eastern half of the country (including Green Island and Orchid Island), the coast of the Hengchu Peninsula, Penghu, and Matsu. The public is advised to avoid engaging in seaside activities in these areas.



Himmanor's predicted path. (JTWC image)

There are also strong wind gusts of between 9 and 11 on the Beaufort scale in the western half of the country, the northeast, and eastern coastal areas, as well as in Penghu, Matsu, Orchid Island, and Green Island. There are also strong wind gusts being reported on Kinmen and inland areas of western Taiwan.