Giants release Martinez less than a year after ACL tear

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have released inside linebacker Blake Martinez less than a year after the veteran and former defensive captain sustained a torn ACL.

The Giants announced the move late Thursday, adding it came after the team was awarded guard/tackle Tyre Phillips off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

Martinez joined the Giants as a free agent in 2020 after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The 28-year-old started every game in his first season and led the team with 151 tackles (86 solo), his fourth consecutive season with at least 144 stops.

Last year, he started the first three games but sustained the ACL injury Atlanta on Sept. 26 and missed the rest of the season. He returned to the field in training camp and started each of the final two preseason games, recording two tackles.

Phillips joined the Ravens as a 2020 third-round draft choice. He played in 22 regular-season games with 13 starts and started both postseason games in which he played in 2020.

In the regular season, Phillips started six games apiece at right guard and right tackle and one game at left guard. Both of his postseason starts were at right tackle.

Phillips played in 10 games with five starts in 2021. The Mississippi State product twice went on injured reserve with a knee injury that forced him to miss the first four and the last three games of the season.

