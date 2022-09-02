Thursday's Major League Linescores

|Seattle
|102
|300
|001
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|2
Gilbert, Brash (7), Boyd (8), Murfee (9) and Casali; Rodriguez, Hill (5), Chafin (8), Cisnero (9) and Barnhart. W_Gilbert 11-5. L_Rodriguez 3-4. HRs_Seattle, Ju.Rodríguez (22), France (17).
___
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|8
|0
|Chicago
|003
|002
|02x
|—
|7
|11
|3
Mengden, Snider (3), Keller (4), Cuas (6), Misiewicz (7) and Perez; Cueto, López (6), Graveman (7), Diekman (8), Lambert (8), Foster (9) and Grandal. W_Cueto 7-6. L_Mengden 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (15), Pollock (10).
___
|Baltimore
|200
|100
|000
|—
|3
|7
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
Bradish, Pérez (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Bieber, De Los Santos (8), Shaw (9) and Hedges, Maile. W_Bradish 3-5. L_Bieber 8-8. Sv_Bautista (11). HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (12), Santander (24), Mountcastle (19).
___
|Oakland
|000
|010
|200
|2
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Washington
|100
|000
|110
|4
|—
|7
|11
|1
(10 innings)
Waldichuk, Payamps (5), Moll (7), Puk (8), N.Ruiz (10) and Langeliers; Espino, Arano (6), McGee (7), Edwards Jr. (7), E.Ramírez (8), Finnegan (9), Harvey (10) and Adams. W_Harvey 1-0. L_N.Ruiz 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Langeliers (3). Washington, Meneses (7).
___
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|010
|—
|3
|6
|0
|New York
|100
|002
|20x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Kershaw, C.Martin (6), Ferguson (7), Hembree (8) and W.Smith; Bassitt, T.May (7), Ed.Díaz (8), Ottavino (9) and McCann. W_Bassitt 12-7. L_C.Martin 4-1. Sv_Ottavino (3).
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|120
|00x
|—
|3
|5
|1
Kuhl, Lawrence (5), Lamet (7), C.Smith (8) and El.Díaz; Strider, Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Strider 9-4. L_Kuhl 6-8. Sv_Jansen (31). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (33), Harris II (14).