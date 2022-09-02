Alexa
Thursday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/09/02 04:09
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle 102 300 001 7 10 0
Detroit 000 000 000 0 4 2

Gilbert, Brash (7), Boyd (8), Murfee (9) and Casali; Rodriguez, Hill (5), Chafin (8), Cisnero (9) and Barnhart. W_Gilbert 11-5. L_Rodriguez 3-4. HRs_Seattle, Ju.Rodríguez (22), France (17).

Kansas City 001 000 000 1 8 0
Chicago 003 002 02x 7 11 3

Mengden, Snider (3), Keller (4), Cuas (6), Misiewicz (7) and Perez; Cueto, López (6), Graveman (7), Diekman (8), Lambert (8), Foster (9) and Grandal. W_Cueto 7-6. L_Mengden 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (15), Pollock (10).

Baltimore 200 100 000 3 7 2
Cleveland 000 000 000 0 2 0

Bradish, Pérez (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Bieber, De Los Santos (8), Shaw (9) and Hedges, Maile. W_Bradish 3-5. L_Bieber 8-8. Sv_Bautista (11). HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (12), Santander (24), Mountcastle (19).

INTERLEAGUE
Oakland 000 010 200 2 5 11 0
Washington 100 000 110 4 7 11 1

(10 innings)

Waldichuk, Payamps (5), Moll (7), Puk (8), N.Ruiz (10) and Langeliers; Espino, Arano (6), McGee (7), Edwards Jr. (7), E.Ramírez (8), Finnegan (9), Harvey (10) and Adams. W_Harvey 1-0. L_N.Ruiz 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Langeliers (3). Washington, Meneses (7).

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Los Angeles 020 000 010 3 6 0
New York 100 002 20x 5 6 0

Kershaw, C.Martin (6), Ferguson (7), Hembree (8) and W.Smith; Bassitt, T.May (7), Ed.Díaz (8), Ottavino (9) and McCann. W_Bassitt 12-7. L_C.Martin 4-1. Sv_Ottavino (3).

Colorado 000 000 000 0 2 0
Atlanta 000 120 00x 3 5 1

Kuhl, Lawrence (5), Lamet (7), C.Smith (8) and El.Díaz; Strider, Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Strider 9-4. L_Kuhl 6-8. Sv_Jansen (31). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (33), Harris II (14).