Falcons place LB Deion Jones, 4 others, on IR to open season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, who missed most of the preseason while recovering from offseason right shoulder surgery, will open the season on injured reserve.

The Falcons on Thursday also placed former starting offensive guard Jalen Mayfield, cornerback Isaiah Oliver, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and rookie tight end John FitzPatrick on injured reserve. Each player will be eligible to return after missing four games.

Mayfield was expected to open the season behind starter Elijah Wilkinson at left guard.

The Falcons signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson, offensive lineman Colby Gossett and inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to the active roster.

The team also re-signed defensive backs Mike Ford and Dean Marlowe, who were cut Wednesday when Atlanta claimed defensive lineman Matt Dickerson from the Kansas City Chiefs and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga from the New York Jets.

Jones' status had remained uncertain even after he came off the physically unable to perform list to play the final preseason game against Jacksonville. Jones was a 2017 Pro Bowl selection.

Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker are expected to start at inside linebacker when the Falcons open their season against New Orleans on Sept. 11.

Mayfield missed practice with a lower back injury. Davidson had knee surgery on Aug. 18 while Oliver is still recovering from knee surgery which ended his 2021 season. FitzPatrick missed the final preseason game with an undisclosed injury.

The Falcons signed tight ends Anthony Firkser and Tucker Fisk and cornerback Ka’dar Hollman to the practice squad. The team has room for only one more player on its 16-man practice squad.

