Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting at least 30 kids

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a southwest Arkansas man with 132 counts accusing him of sexually assaulting more than 30 children over 25 years.

Court records show Barry Walker, 58, of Glenwood, is charged with rape, engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct, computer exploitation of a child, producing or directing a sexual performance by a child and distributing or possessing material depicting child sex.

A woman who answered a phone call Thursday to public defender Winston Mathis, who was appointed to represent Walker, declined to identify herself and said that Mathis is prohibited by public defender rules from commenting.

Prosecutor Dan Turner did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Affidavits filed in the case say victims told investigators that Walker raped them. Authorities found videos of the rapes taking place, including with other children present, the documents say.

The crimes occurred from 1997 until this year, according to the documents.