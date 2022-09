US Open Results

Thursday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Second Round

Holger Rune (28), Denmark, def. John Isner, United States, walkover.

Marin Cilic (15), Croatia, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Daniel Evans (20), Britain, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Borna Coric (25), Croatia, 6-4, 7-6 (10), 6-1.

Women's Singles

Second Round

Petra Kvitova (21), Czech Republic, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, walkover.

Jessica Pegula (8), United States, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-4, 6-4.

Victoria Azarenka (26), Belarus, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (28), Russia, 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Jule Niemeier, Germany, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (10), Britain, def. Hunter Reese and Max Jacob Schnur, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Ethan Quinn and Nicholas Godsick, United States, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (13), Colombia, def. Alex Michelsen and Sebastian Gorzny, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni (14), Argentina, 7-6 (7), 6-7 (8), 6-1.

Women's Doubles

First Round

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan (15), Taiwan, def. CoCo Vandeweghe and Robin Montgomery, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Ana Bogdan, Romania, and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, def. Elizabeth Mandlik and Katrina Scott, United States, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-3.

Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide (12), United States, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, and Camila Osorio, Colombia, 6-0, 6-0.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, def. Jaeda Daniel and Richard Ciamarra, United States, 6-4, 6-2.