Virtuos Launches Co-Development Studio Calypte in North America

Calypte aims to bring expertise in distributed development, accelerated career paths and exposure to diverse AAA video game titles to talent in the Bay Area

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 September 2022 - Virtuos, a leading global game development company, today announced the launch of Calypte - a Virtuos Studio, its co-development and first full-service studio in North America covering all aspects of video game production including art, design, and engineering.Based in the Bay Area, Calypte's proximity to a major game development hub enhances collaboration between Virtuos and its partners through stronger alignment on project requirements and shorter turnaround time. Leveraging Virtuos' established distributed development model, scale, and expertise, partners will be provided round-the-clock support to deliver bigger games in faster iterations – which is essential to meeting the growing consumer demand for high-quality live content.Calypte is led by Studio Director Kirsten Kennedy. An award-winning producer, Kirsten brings with her over two decades of experience in the game industry, which includes 14 years in development production and four years in publishing production. Some notable AAA game franchises she has worked on include The Walking Dead, Sid Meier's Civilization, and Grand Theft Auto. As part of the Virtuos North America team, she will work alongside Jake DiGennaro, General Manager, North America at Virtuos.Building upon Virtuos' success in operating virtually throughout the pandemic period, Calypte is a new concept studio that promotes flexible working. Its employees are encouraged to work from anywhere – at home, in the office, or in a hybrid manner. The studio will also host employees from Virtuos' 12 other studios worldwide, allowing for integration and interoperability across the company's global network. Additionally, Calypte's strategic location in the Bay Area allows it to leverage the region's expertise in game development, storytelling, and technology.said, "We saw the opportunity to bring Virtuos' values and expertise in distributed game development to the Bay Area. With the launch of Calypte, we look to provide alternative and accelerated career paths with opportunities to work on diverse AAA games. We also remain dedicated to creating an inclusive environment that fosters and embraces creative endeavors – and ultimately, the making of great games.", "I'm excited to be joining the Virtuos family and am honored by the trust that Jake and the team have in me to steer our growth in North America. From the concentration of gaming studios in the region to the diverse pool of highly-skilled and experienced gaming talent, the Bay Area is a fantastic place to grow our studio."The establishment of Calypte marks Virtuos' fourth expansion this year alone, starting with the acquisition of Volmi in Kyiv. That was followed by its scaling up in Southeast Asia with the acquisition of Glass Egg in Ho Chi Minh City and the official launch of Virtuos Kuala Lumpur . In 2020, Virtuos expanded in North America with the acquisition of CounterPunch in Los Angeles and the establishment of Virtuos Montreal.Hashtag: #Virtuos #Calypte

About Virtuos

Founded in 2004, Virtuos is a leading global video game development company headquartered in Singapore with studios across Asia, Europe, and North America. With over 3,000 full-time professionals, Virtuos specializes in game development and art production for AAA consoles, PC, and mobile titles, enabling its partners to generate additional revenues and achieve greater operational efficiency.



For over a decade, Virtuos has successfully delivered high-quality content for more than 2,000 projects and its clients include 18 of the top 20 digital entertainment companies worldwide. More information at www.virtuosgames.com.

