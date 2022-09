Sri Lanka fields first in must-win game against Bangladesh

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in a must-win Asia Cup game on Thursday.

Afghanistan thrashed Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to top Group B and qualify for the Super 4 stage. The winner on Thursday joins the Afghans and the loser returns home.

Sri Lanka awarded a Twenty20 debut to paceman Asitha Fernando in place of young fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana, who conceded 16 runs in his only over against Afghanistan in his debut T20.

Bangladesh made three changes. Opening batters Mohammad Naim and Anamul Haque were dropped as captain Shakib Al Hasan wanted his team to keep wickets in hand to utilize the last 10 overs.

Sabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz replaced the openers, and fast bowler Ebadot Hossain replaced Mohammad Saifuddin.

___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

___

