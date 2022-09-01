All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 16 4 9 57 61 21 CF Montréal 15 9 4 49 49 42 New York 13 8 8 47 45 34 New York City FC 13 9 6 45 50 34 Orlando City 12 10 6 42 35 40 Columbus 9 6 12 39 37 31 Inter Miami CF 10 12 6 36 35 46 Cincinnati 8 8 11 35 45 48 New England 8 9 11 35 39 42 Toronto FC 9 13 7 34 44 49 Atlanta 8 11 9 33 40 46 Charlotte FC 10 16 2 32 34 44 Chicago 8 13 7 31 28 38 D.C. United 7 17 4 25 32 59

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 18 7 3 57 57 32 Austin FC 15 7 6 51 60 39 Minnesota United 13 10 5 44 44 40 FC Dallas 11 8 10 43 40 33 Nashville 11 9 9 42 45 37 Real Salt Lake 11 8 9 42 38 36 Portland 9 8 12 39 47 46 LA Galaxy 11 11 5 38 44 40 Vancouver 9 12 7 34 32 49 Seattle 10 15 3 33 38 39 Colorado 8 12 8 32 38 50 Houston 8 15 5 29 35 46 Sporting Kansas City 8 15 5 29 31 49 San Jose 6 12 9 27 42 55

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, August 26

Austin FC 4, Los Angeles FC 1

Portland 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, August 27

Minnesota 2, Houston 1

New York 3, Miami 1

Columbus 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 0

CF Montréal 2, Chicago 0

Toronto FC 2, Charlotte FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose 0

Real Salt Lake 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Nashville 3, Vancouver 0

Sunday, August 28

Atlanta 3, D.C. United 2

Orlando City 2, New York City FC 1

LA Galaxy 2, New England 1

Wednesday, August 31

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Columbus 1, Miami 0

New York 1, CF Montréal 0

Chicago 0, New England 0, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1

Houston 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Nashville 4, Colorado 1

Orlando City 3, Seattle 2

Real Salt Lake 3, Minnesota 0

Portland 2, Austin FC 1

Saturday, September 3

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 4

Atlanta at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 7

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 9

Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 10

New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 6 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.